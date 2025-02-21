Help choose UIC’s next Learning Management System

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Learning Technology Solutions invites you to participate in selecting UIC’s next Learning Management System. Over the past few weeks, both Anthology (Blackboard Ultra) and Instructure (Canvas) have hosted on-campus workshops, shared information and provided opportunities for hands-on testing.

More than 600 faculty, staff and students have explored Blackboard Ultra and Canvas — testing features, comparing the experience, copying content and evaluating which application best fits our campus’s needs.

Now, we invite you to weigh in. Whether you participated in the testing process, have used either of these Learning Management System platforms or have an opinion, we want to hear from you.

The survey will be open from Monday, Feb. 24, through Monday, March 3. Access the survey using the link below, and log in with your UIC NetID and password.

The survey will ask for basic demographic information, such as your name, email, role and college. It will also inquire about your participation in Testing Phase 1 or 2 or your experience with either platform.

The final required question will ask: Which Learning Management System would you prefer UIC to adopt — Canvas or Blackboard Ultra? Two optional questions are also included for additional feedback.

Take the UIC LMS Survey

For more information, visit UIC Moving to a Modern LMS. Thank you for taking part in this survey. Your vote matters!

Regards,

Matt Riley

Chief Information Officer

Bryan Libbin

Associate CIO of Academic Technology and Learning Innovation

For more information, please contact:

Bryan Libbin

lts@uic.edu