Help us redesign UIC’s web presence

Dear students,

At UIC, our commitment to access and excellence calls us to continually find new ways to inform, inspire and engage those we serve. Strategic Marketing and Communications is honored to lead the redesign of our main website, uic.edu, the digital front door to our university.

This effort will strengthen how we connect with current and prospective students, tell our collective story and elevate UIC’s reputation.

Today we are launching a brief survey to gather feedback from current students on your experience of the UIC website. The survey is open until Sept. 24 and will take less than 10 minutes to complete.

This is a collaborative journey — one designed for us to listen, learn and reflect the perspectives of our students, faculty and staff as we envision the future of UIC’s web presence.

Your voices and insights will shape how we share UIC’s story in Chicago and beyond.

With gratitude,

Chandra Harris-McCray, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications

For more information, please contact:

Heather Volkel

hvolke2@uic.edu