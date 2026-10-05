Helping women with HIV build strength as they age

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Half of Americans living with HIV are age 50 or older — evidence of a decades-long crusade to manage the chronic condition. For researchers like Julie Bobitt, this evolving demographic presents an opportunity.

Julie Bobitt.

“People are living longer with HIV thanks to tremendous advances in treatment, which is fantastic,” said Bobitt, a professor in UIC’s College of Medicine. “But as people with HIV grow older, we’re seeing some health conditions associated with aging, such as arthritis, frailty and mobility loss, occurring earlier and more often than expected. My research focuses on helping women with HIV maintain their physical function, independence and quality of life as they age.”

This year, Bobitt will lead two federally funded studies to examine how health education and physical activity — like strength and aerobic exercises — could help older women with HIV live healthier lives. The first study, which received $4.7 million from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, will focus on managing pain from arthritis. The second, with $3.8 million from the National Institute on Aging, will address frailty and functional decline.

According to data from the Cook County Clinical Research Site, 68% of older women living with HIV report pain that limits daily functioning, and 72% are considered frail or prefrail. However, factors like accessibility, socioeconomic status and social stigma are barriers to seeking therapy.

“So many women I talk to say things like, ‘I want to exercise with people who are like me,’ or ‘I want to learn about HIV with my peers,’” Bobitt said. “HIV can still affect how people feel about talking openly about their health, so creating a setting where women feel comfortable, supported and connected to others who share that experience is important.”

To create customized interventions focused on arthritic pain and mobility, Bobitt will create a new program based on UIC’s Fit & Strong! exercise class. Created by Susan Hughes, a professor emerita in the School of Public Health, the 12-week program brings older adults together to learn about and practice healthy movement. On a national scale, it’s managed by UIC research specialist Andrew DeMott.

Bobitt will develop both programs in close collaboration with older women living with HIV. Then she’ll test, through randomized trials with 300 women with arthritis and 210 with low mobility, how well the programs work for patients.

A Fit & Strong! instructor leading a course. (Photo provided by Fit & Strong!)

In addition to improved mobility and pain management, Bobitt hopes participants will report exercising more frequently and using less medication to manage pain.

“We’re interested in how sustainable these programs are for the participants, the instructors and the community organizations hosting each session,” Bobitt said. “And that includes offering them in the communities where they live and asking what would encourage people to attend.”

She said managing two new programs at once is daunting, but the potential outcome justifies the challenge.

“I feel really supported, and there is so much enthusiasm coming from the women on the community advisory board,” she said. “They’re going to make it happen, and we’re going to be able to push forward.”

Both federal grants are an extension of pilot funding from the Third Coast Center for Aids Research, which UIC joined in 2025. The Center is one of several HIV research centers managed by the National Institutes of Health with the goal of curing AIDS and improving the lives of people living with HIV.

UIC faculty members can apply for faculty membership.