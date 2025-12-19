Holiday hours for Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services provides essential services to the university community. It will remain open throughout the holiday period, although staffing will be reduced in some departments.

Facilities Management and Utilities and Energy Services will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Please submit Facilities Management service requests through FMweb as usual or by calling 312-996-7511.

Effective Monday, Dec. 22, Transportation buses and shuttles will operate using the weekend schedule, and Night Ride service will operate as usual. All buses and shuttles will resume normal schedules at the start of spring semester in-person classes.

UIC Police will continue providing campus safety and security coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call UIC Police at 312-355-5555 for both emergencies and non-emergencies.

The Environmental Health and Safety Office will be staffed during the holiday break. You can reach them at 312-996-SAFE if you need assistance.

Parking Services courtesy assistance, including vehicle lockout access, battery charges, tire inflation, fuel assistance and vehicle location service in the garages will be available 24 hours a day throughout the holiday period. The Parking Services complete holiday schedule is available online.

The Student Center East customer service offices will be closed Dec. 22 to Jan. 5 and will reopen for regular business at 8 a.m. on Jan. 6.

The Wood Street Parking Structure customer service office will be closed on Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-31.

I-cards required for access

Also, effective Dec. 11, holiday schedules went into effect to secure campus buildings as follows:

Academic buildings will require an i-card for access.

Buildings containing unit/department offices will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beginning Dec. 23, all campus buildings will require i-cards for access. Normal building access will resume when the spring semester begins on Jan. 13.

Turn off office appliances

Before you leave your office, classroom or residence for the holidays and winter break, we’d like to remind you and your department to turn off all lights, computers, monitors, printers, scanners, space heaters, fans, coffee makers and other electronics and, if possible, unplug or turn off power strips for these appliances.

When left plugged in, the equipment needlessly consumes energy, which detracts from the university’s commitment to reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, certain electronics can pose a fire hazard when left plugged in and unmonitored.

If you are unsure whether certain devices can be unplugged, please consult with your information technology staff or a UIC Technology Solutions representative.

We appreciate your cooperation and hope you have a safe and happy holiday season.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu