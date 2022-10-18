Honorary degree nominations

Dear UIC community:

The Senate External Relations and Public Service Committee invites you to submit nominations for consideration in awarding honorary degrees at UIC. Honorary degrees are the highest award conferred by UIC. An honorary degree may reward exemplary and extraordinary contributions either to the scholarly or professional world, to public service, or to UIC’s achievements and the ideals of its missions of teaching, research, service and economic development. We welcome nominations of persons of national or international renown within or outside official academic disciplines, which is also the practice with most major institutions of higher education throughout the United States. Some relationship with UIC is desirable but not required for consideration, but in such a case, it is particularly necessary to explain why this individual is deserving of an honorary degree from UIC.

The approved guidelines for awarding honorary degrees at UIC, including eligibility criteria, nomination procedures, process and timelines can be accessed online.

View a listing of previous honorary degree recipients.

The deadline for receipt of official nominations and all supporting documents is noon Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

A nomination should be marked “CONFIDENTIAL: HONORARY DEGREES” and submitted electronically to Senate Coordinator and Clerk, UIC Office of the Senate, edooley@uic.edu.

We encourage nominations from diverse and underrepresented populations, and we would love to see nominations from each UIC college and campus this year.

Respectfully,

Cynthia Handrup

Chair, Senate External Relations and Public Service Committee

and Honorary Degree Nominating Committee and

Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Population Health Nursing Science

For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Dooley

edooley@uic.edu