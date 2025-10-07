Honorary degree nominations

Dear UIC community:

The Senate External Relations and Public Service Committee invites you to submit nominations for consideration in awarding honorary degrees at UIC. Honorary degrees are the highest award conferred by UIC. An honorary degree is awarded to people of all backgrounds demonstrating exemplary and extraordinary contributions to the scholarly or professional world, to public service, or to UIC’s achievements and the ideals of its missions of teaching, research, service and economic development. We welcome nominations of people of national or international renown within or outside official academic disciplines, which is consistent with most major institutions of higher education throughout the United States. Some relationship with UIC is desirable but not required for nomination, and in all cases it is necessary to explain why an individual is deserving of an honorary degree from UIC.

Please view approved honorary degree guidelines, including eligibility criteria, nomination procedures, process and timelines.

The deadline for receipt of official nominations and all supporting documents is noon on Monday, Dec. 1.

Nominations must be marked “CONFIDENTIAL: HONORARY DEGREES” and submitted electronically to Elizabeth Dooley, senate coordinator and clerk, UIC Office of the Senate, at edooley@uic.edu.

We appreciate your support of this important process for the university and hope to receive nominations from each UIC college and campus this year.

Respectfully,

Fanta Waterman, PhD, MPH

Chair, Senate External Relations and Public Service Committee

Chair, Honorary Degree Nominating Committee

Clinical Assistant Professor, Division of Community Health Sciences, School of Public Health