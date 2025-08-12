Hot water shutdown Aug. 15 – 17

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The university’s High Temperature Hot Water Generator project will increase the production capacity and replace the aging equipment of the system on the east side of campus.

To facilitate this work, Utilities and Energy Services will implement a 48-hour system shutdown beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, through 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17.

During this time, hot water will be unavailable in most buildings on the east and south sides of campus, except in:

Academic and Residential Complex

Art and Exhibition Hall

Credit Union 1 Arena

College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs Hall

Student Services Building

UIH University Village clinics

University Village commercial tenants

Temporary hot water stations for handwashing will be installed in some locations and access to shower facilities at the Academic and Residential Complex and on the west side of campus will be provided through Campus Housing.

A return to normal operations is expected on Sunday evening.

If you have questions or need more information about the shutdown, please email the project manager, Anwar Sultan.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience as this work is completed.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu