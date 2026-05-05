How 3 exceptional spring grads made their mark at UIC

Margarita Arango, from left, Emily Manzo and Yonik Perez are three outstanding graduates who will receive their degrees this spring. (Photos: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

An Army veteran who revived The Running Club at UIC, an advocate for student issues at the state and federal levels and a Native American community leader are three of the more than 6,000 UIC students who will graduate in commencement ceremonies May 6-9.

Yonik Perez, Margarita Arango and Emily Manzo are graduating with different degrees — finance, public policy and urban education — but what they share is the exceptional leadership they’ve shown during their time at UIC. Read their stories in the links below.

Yonik Perez: Finding ways to help others succeed

In addition to rebuilding the Running Club to more than 100 members, Perez was a leader for other finance students like himself. As CEO of the student Investment Banking Association, he helped other students get technical training and network with professionals and recruiters, all in preparation for careers in investment banking. And as vice president of the Graduate Student Advisory Board, he represented students and their needs to UIC administration. All this after an Army service that took him to Iraq, Kuwait, Belize and Rwanda.

Margarita Arango: Turning academic excellence into public impact

Arango jumped in to lead at UIC, too. As president of the Student Advocacy Coalition, she helped UIC students meet with legislators in Springfield and Washington, D.C., to advocate for issues like research funding. She interned for Illinois Rep. David Vella and encouraged civic engagement on campus through her work with the Institute for Policy and Civic Engagement.

Emily Manzo: Leading with purpose and vision

In her years at UIC, Manzo brought together the Native American community through her leadership in the Native American Support Program, including leading the charge to restart the annual campus powwow. Manzo was named the Volunteer of the Year by the American Indian Community Collaborative for lobbying with state legislators, volunteering at center events and dancing at other local powwows. She’s not done with UIC yet, though — Manzo plans to return to earn her PhD in math and science curriculum and instruction.

Perez, Arango and Manzo may be headed in different directions after graduation, but the energy, dedication and leadership they’ve shown will continue to impact UIC long after they walk the commencement stage this spring.