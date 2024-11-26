How a UIC police officer saved a life

UIC Police Officer Tim Williams

On Nov. 21, UIC Police Officer Tim Williams put his training into action to save the life of a woman who was choking.

The swift, coordinated actions of Williams, the UIC’s Police Department’s telecommunication officers and an unidentified good Samaritan helped save the woman’s life.

The good Samaritan pushed the button on one of the 1,475 Startel emergency phones on campus after he saw a man trying to help a woman, his daughter, who was choking. The emergency system provides a direct link to the UIC Police Department and is one of many safety tools at UIC. A UIC Police telecommunication officer gathered critical information and dispatched officers.

The man then drove his daughter, who could not breathe, to the University of Illinois Hospital emergency room. Outside the hospital, Williams, a 13-year police officer, started performing CPR. He used the tools he learned during his CPR training to help the woman before medical professionals took over in the emergency room.

“I just did what I was trained to do,” he said. “I saw someone who needed help, and I did my best to save their life.”

According to UI Health staff, the woman survived because of Williams’ actions.

“His quick actions ultimately saved the patient’s life,” said Pearl Rodriguez, nurse manager of emergency services at UI Health.

The training that Williams and all UICPD officers undergo includes 16 weeks of academy training, 12 weeks of field training and procedural justice to critical intervention training.

“The recent life-saving rescue by Officer Tim Williams is one of many examples of our ongoing commitment to promoting safety at UIC,” UIC Police Chief Kevin Booker said. “From the dispatcher calmly guiding the caller, the officers on the scene, to the emergency room staff ready to take over — everyone played an integral role in saving her life.”

