How occupational therapy faculty and students help patients eat healthily

Since 2023, UIC’s Occupational Therapy Faculty Practice and the UI Health Diabetes Center have been encouraging patients to eat healthy through the Fresh Food Farmacy.

Heidi Fischer, associate head of occupational therapy in the College of Applied Health Sciences and the program lead, collaborates with Just Roots Chicago, a local farm and education center, to provide fresh produce and wraparound resources to UI Health’s diabetes patients.

Following appointments at UI Health’s 55th & Pulaski Health Collaborative, patients receive a “prescription” for eight to 10 fresh food items. Volunteers from Just Roots Chicago and occupational therapy students provide information in Spanish and English on food preparation, recipes, food storage and diabetes-friendly eating and cooking habits.

Fischer said the innovative approach helps people with diabetes or experiencing food insecurity by increasing their access to healthy, fresh foods and community engagement.

“The impact goes beyond access to fresh produce,” Fischer said. “We prescribe digestible resources that support everyday health management tasks and create a space where people feel valued and a sense of belonging.”

The Fresh Food Farmacy runs from mid-July to mid-September.