How to avoid Mpox infectious disease

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

This fall, there was increased occurrence of the infectious disease Mpox across the United States and in Chicago. Mpox is an illness caused by a virus. It can cause flu-like symptoms and a rash that can take several weeks to disappear. According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, Chicago saw an increase in the number of people diagnosed with Mpox Clade II in September and October.

While Mpox is typically less severe than other illnesses, it is important to understand how it spreads and how it can be prevented so you can protect yourself and your community. If you are at high risk for Mpox, experts recommend you get vaccinated.

How does Mpox spread?

The Mpox virus spreads from person to person through skin-to-skin contact (e.g., sex, kissing, hugging) or through respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact (e.g., when someone coughs, spits or sneezes). The virus can also spread through contact with an infected person’s clothing, bedding, towel or other household items.

Therefore, it is important you avoid close contact with anyone who has a rash or symptoms of Mpox. Wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and seek medical advice quickly if you are exposed or think you are sick. It’s also recommended that you clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

What might put me at higher risk for Mpox?

While Mpox can affect anyone, there is a higher risk of being exposed for individuals who:

have multiple or anonymous sexual partners

have been diagnosed with one or more sexually transmitted diseases in the past six months

have had sex at a commercial venue (e.g., a sex club or bathhouse)

have traveled to a country with a current Mpox outbreak (e.g., Sierra Leone, Libera and other West African countries).

Why are vaccination and screening important?

Screening and early detection of Mpox are important so we can limit the spread of the disease and protect vulnerable community members. If you think you have contracted the disease, a health care provider will need to diagnose you. That’s why it’s important to call them as soon as possible if you think you might have been exposed, you develop a new or unexplained rash or you’re feeling sick and have a fever.

Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to prevent Mpox infection and reduce its severity. The Jynneos vaccine has been shown to be safe and protects against two types of Mpox. It is approved for people aged 18 and older.

Where can I get vaccinated for Mpox?

Several Chicago Department of Public Health clinics offer the Jynneos vaccine. The vaccine is also available at the UI Health Family Center for Infectious Diseases and at the UI Health Family & Community Medicine Center. For a full list of clinics and more information, visit the CDPH Mpox Vaccine Finder or check out our Prevent and Protect page under Mpox.

Thank you for doing your part to keep our campus healthy and informed.

Sincerely,

Raphael D. Florestal-Kevelier

Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Health and Campus Wellbeing

For more information, please contact:

Student Health and Wellbeing

wellbeing@uic.edu