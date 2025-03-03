How UIC Student Patrol boosts safety on campus

UIC Student Patrol members help promote the well-being of the campus community. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

For almost 50 years, hundreds of UIC students have helped cultivate a safe environment on campus as members of Student Patrol. They lock and unlock buildings and conduct lighting assessments to ensure outdoor lights are working, and many things besides — all to promote the overall well-being of the UIC community.

Listen to story summary

UIC’s student patrol program, started in 1980, is notable for its longevity. Yet many might not know about the patrol, or that they can accompany you to your car or building late at night so you don’t need to walk alone. The patrol — currently 25 students strong — makes its rounds on the east, west and south sides of campus.

Trained to observe and report suspicious activity to the police department, they have helped UIC students, faculty and staff directly, from recovering lost wallets to preventing vehicle thefts. One of the most valuable services offered by Student Patrol is the Walking Safety Escort program, available from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekdays. UIC students, staff and faculty can request a walking escort anywhere on campus and Student Patrol members will arrive in a reasonable amount of time.

At the beginning of each four- to eight-hour shift, Student Patrol members meet at the police department to clock in and receive their patrol assignments from their team leaders. They form groups of two to five and walk UIC’s campus in tandem, wearing red-and-black jackets labeled with the words “Student Patrol” and carrying police radios to communicate with the UIC Police Department’s dispatch center. It’s a paid position, at $16 an hour, and students can work in the patrol as long as they like. Many stay on for three years.

UIC Student Patrol member Litzi Cerda, center, checks in with the UIC Police Department as she and Student Patrol members Joshua Diaz-Traore, left, and Julian Brown make their rounds on campus. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Each cluster patrols a section of campus, primarily on foot. They walk through long hallways and down flights of stairs in every building, give directions, inform people about available safety resources and report suspicious activity.

In addition to promoting safety on campus, being part of Student Patrol is helping Ainan Syeda discover her ability to inspire others.

“I feel like I am making a difference to women, Muslims and those who think they are not enough,” said Syeda, who is of Muslim faith. “I didn’t know I could work for UICPD while fulfilling my religious duties as well as my duties as an older sister, friend and student.”

Syeda said that by participating in Student Patrol, she has found strength in standing up for others, being a voice of calm in difficult times and inspiring her friends. She encourages UIC community members to take advantage of the valuable resource that Student Patrol is, by calling for assistance when needed or requesting a walk at night to avoid walking alone.

Many faces of Student Patrol belong to first-year students studying criminology, law and justice, with a few majoring in STEM and nursing. For some, the experience doesn’t end when they graduate. Over the past decade, more than 14 former Student Patrol members have gone on to become police officers, including three who currently work at the UIC Police Department.

As a UIC student, Lisa Pesha was preparing for a career as an accountant. But when her roommate told her about the paid opportunity to work in campus safety, she joined the Student Patrol. That experience altered her trajectory.

UIC Student Patrol members set out for a shift. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

“Once I saw firsthand the difference I could make, my entire career path changed,” said Pesha, who is now a UIC police officer. “I’ve been with UIC Police for more than 20 years and have never looked back.”

Applications for Student Patrol are accepted on a rolling basis. The UIC Police Department highly encourages first- and second-year students to apply, especially those studying criminology, through Handshake.

To schedule a Walking Safety Escort from Student Patrol, call 312-996-2830. For more information or to explore additional safety resources, visit the UIC Police Department website or download the UIC Safe app.