Full-time University of Illinois students who excel in both academics and athletics (at any level) are encouraged to apply for the 2026-27 Illinois Athletic and Academic Strive Scholarship.

Undergraduate applicants must rank in the top 25% of their college. Graduate and professional students must be in good academic standing. Criteria for athletic excellence include sustained participation in amateur athletics for personal development rather than career objectives, and special aptitude or ability in athletic endeavors.

Learn more and apply at scholarships.uaps.uillinois.edu/strive/ from Dec. 9, 2025, to Feb. 8, 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Susan Helmink

shelmink@uillinois.edu

uspscholarships@uillinois.edu