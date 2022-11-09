Implementing Student Affairs and Academic Affairs realignment

Dear faculty, students and staff,

Thank you to those who participated in the Student Affairs Q&A session Nov. 2. We appreciate your thoughtful questions and engagement as we implement the realignment of Student Affairs and Academic Affairs to support UIC’s student success mission.

This initiative is a new chapter for UIC. It will provide the framework to advance the student experience for all undergraduate, graduate and professional students, addressing and enhancing everything from enrollment to academic support to financial assistance to health and well-being.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, your input and patience are appreciated as we move through this collaborative process.

If you missed the Q&A session, you can view the video and the presentation online or read the story in UIC today.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rob Dixon

Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs