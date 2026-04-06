Important information about measles in Chicago area

Dear UIC community,

Recently, the Cook County Department of Public Health reported possible measles exposure in the Chicago area at O’Hare Terminal 5 and several locations in Niles. While the overall risk remains low for people who are fully vaccinated, measles is highly contagious, and staying informed can help protect our community.

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours, making it very contagious. Because of how quickly it spreads, vaccination remains the best way to prevent illness and protect those around you.

What you can do:

Check your vaccination status. If you have not been vaccinated or are unsure of your immunity status, talk to your health care provider or schedule a vaccination appointment.

Monitor yourself for symptoms. If exposed, please know symptoms of measles often start as common respiratory symptoms like fever, cough and runny nose. A rash typically will not develop for a few days.

Take precautions if you feel sick. If you’ve been exposed and begin to experience symptoms, no matter how mild, call your health care provider for guidance and before visiting a clinic or hospital. Avoid public settings, like school, work or public transit to avoid spreading the illness to others.

Public health officials, including the Illinois Department of Public Health, continue to monitor the situation and emphasize the importance of vaccination as the most effective precaution against measles.

More information can be found on the Cook County Public Health’s website.

Stay well,

Public Health Initiatives

phinitiatives@uic.edu

Student Health and Wellbeing

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs