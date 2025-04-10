Important updates and support: Immigration, research and finances

Dear UIC Community,

As the landscape shifts daily, we recognize the uncertainty it causes for our campus community. We are working hard to navigate these challenges thoughtfully and with care. We write today to share some key updates on immigration status, research funding, and institutional finances.

IMMIGRATION

What to Know

Over the past few days, we became aware that federal authorities have altered the immigration status of several UIC international students and scholars. These individuals are in the U.S. on “nonimmigrant visas” under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, administered by the Department of Homeland Security.

UIC’s Office of International Services (OIS) discovered these changes through regular monitoring of the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, as the federal government does not directly notify universities when a student or scholar visa is revoked. These changes can occur for many reasons, and universities have no legal authority to reverse them.

How UIC Is Responding

OIS has contacted each affected student to offer direct support and resources. Academic Continuity: Deans are working with affected students to ensure they can complete the spring semester without losing credits.

Deans are working with affected students to ensure they can complete the spring semester without losing credits. Legal Advocacy: UIC continues to collaborate with national legal and civil society organizations to protect the rights of our international students and scholars.

Questions or Need Help?

Contact OIS at 312-996-3121 or ois@uic.edu. The Office of the Dean of Students offers additional support and referrals. Additional updates, FAQs and resources are available on the OIS website and the Key Issues webpage.

RESEARCH FUNDING

What to Know

Recent personnel and policy changes at federal funding agencies have created challenges for UIC researchers and the teams that support them.

To date, UIC has received 29 grant termination notices , totaling approximately $12 million .

, totaling approximately . We are working with university counsel to explore legal and administrative responses to these terminations.

Deans are supporting affected investigators as they evaluate potential next steps.

Legal Context and National Response

Cuts to federally funded research – both actual and proposed – have led to significant legal challenges.

On April 4, a federal judge in Massachusetts permanently blocked the Trump administration from limiting previously negotiated NIH indirect costs.

Multiple states have filed lawsuits challenging the legality of recent grant terminations, particularly those related to medical research.

Illinois is currently protected under a temporary restraining order issued April 5, which prevents the federal government from withholding COVID-19-related funding.

While ongoing appeals may alter the legal landscape, these developments represent a strong and growing defense of research, health care, and higher education.

Continued Momentum at UIC

Despite these challenges, our research enterprise remains strong. So far in FY2025:

$380M in new awards received

in new awards received $343M in sponsored expenditures

in sponsored expenditures 2,238 new proposals submitted — outpacing recent years

Questions or Need Help?

Contact the Office of Sponsored Programs (NotifyOSP@uic.edu) or visit the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research webpage on federal updates and UIC Key Issues for latest updates, FAQs and resources.

FINANCES

What to Know

UIC is engaging in five-year financial planning and annual budget-reduction exercises to ensure all units resolve any budget deficits over the next three years, to prepare for potential economic disruptions, and to prioritize resources.

Planning for Potential Federal Funding Cuts

We have asked units to model 3%, 5%, and 10% budget reductions as a contingency planning exercise .

as a . While we recognize the uncertainty this moment brings, we are only 81 days into the new presidential administration and still assessing the full scope of policy changes.

Just as we adapted rapidly in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must again prepare for multiple scenarios to maintain strong operations — all guided by our mission and values.

Questions or Need Help?

Contact Matt Fajack or Michael Moss in the Office of Budget and Financial Analysis.

We understand how unsettling this moment is for our campus community. Our Implementation Group, co-chaired by Steve Schwinn and Michael Ginsburg, continues to track, provide guidance, and plan proactively in response to the ever-evolving federal landscape. We are grateful for this team.

Sometimes the reason things seem hard is because they actually are hard. We ask our entire UIC community to be kind to one another and generous with yourselves. We will be more successful in addressing our challenges if we face them together. Our shared mission remains our greatest strength.

Sincerely,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

Karen Colley, PhD

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Chancellor

chancellor@uic.edu