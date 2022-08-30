Indigenous Graduate Student Association launches this fall

Starting this fall, UIC will have a new student organization: the Indigenous Graduate Student Association. The mission of IGSA is to promote and sustain the education, health and wellbeing of indigenous graduate and professional students at UIC and increase the visibility of indigenous people at UIC and across the Chicago area.

IGSA welcomes all who want to join, whether you are a citizen of a federally recognized tribe, First Nations, Aboriginal, Native Hawai’ian, just now connecting with your indigenous identity and everything in between. Feel free to drop in if you want to learn more about the indigenous community here at UIC as well.

IGSA meetings are on the first Saturday of every month; as we recognize that people are busy, and it can be hard to meet during the week. The schedule of fall meetings is as follows (location details to follow):

Oct. 1, 2 p.m.: Grad Student 101

Nov. 5, 2 p.m.: Self-care Event

Dec. 3, 5 p.m.: Game Night

IGSA also has open executive board positions, so feel free to reach out to them if you are interested.

If you want to stay in the loop, you can follow IGSA on Twitter or Instagram, @igsa_uic, and you can sign up for their newsletter. You can also email them at indigenousgsa.uic@gmail.com.