Information about fee adjustment

Dear Students,

From the beginning of this global health crisis we have tried to address the needs of our students as we navigate an unprecedented situation. These are challenging times and we recognize that the disruption to daily routines and university life has impacted each of you significantly.

Faculty and staff have worked diligently to move classes online and minimize the disruption to your education. Students will receive earned credit for completed coursework at the end of this semester. UIC has also purchased and provided laptops and WiFi hotspots to students in need of technology resources to continue their studies remotely. We continue to pay all of our employees, including student employees. The University remains open although most functions have migrated to virtual service delivery, allowing faculty and staff to work from home to comply with Governor Pritzker’s Stay-at-Home order.

We understand that these changes have impacted you financially and many of you have asked about the possibility of UIC providing reimbursement for tuition and student fees. After careful consideration, we will provide an adjustment to your service fee, but we are not able to provide a tuition adjustment, provided that instruction continues and all spring semester courses will be completed. This decision is consistent across the three universities in the University of Illinois System.

In recognition of the suspension of a number of student services due to COVID-19 restrictions and despite the fact that UIC will continue to employ the students that provide the majority of these services, each student will see an adjustment to the amount of the Service fee paid as follows:

All UIC students that paid the full fee amount of $350 (Range I or II) will receive an adjustment and will be credited with $153.

Students that paid the $233 (Range III or IV) fee will receive an adjustment and will be credited with $102.

Any student with a balance owed to the University will have the credit applied to that balance.

Those students who have paid in full will receive a direct deposit transfer to the account on record. If you have not already signed up for direct deposit we encourage you to do so as soon as possible (about 92% of all UI students are enrolled in direct deposit.)

Additionally, students living in residence halls who chose to move out will receive a prorated refund for their room and meal plan for the remainder of the semester with no financial penalties.

Due to debt service obligations and other fixed costs, fees that support ongoing facility maintenance or finance capital infrastructure costs, cannot be adjusted. This would also apply to any fees for which services continue to be provided, including library and technology access, mental health counseling and advising fees.

Many students have also asked about costs paid for mandatory CTA passes. UIC has already paid the CTA for these passes and as of today, CTA has not responded positively to UIC’s request for a refund. If the situation changes and CTA agrees to a refund, we will immediately pass this back to the students.

We will keep you informed of any additional financial changes, especially in anticipation of the implementation of the federal CARES Act, as soon as new information becomes available.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs