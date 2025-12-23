Information Technology support associate earns 2025 Award of Merit

Information Technology Support Associate Zack Alumbaugh is the 2025 recipient of the Award of Merit from the University of Illinois Chicago’s Division of Specialized Care for Children. (Photo: Division of Specialized Care for Children)

The award recognizes exceptional division employees for outstanding service to Illinois children with special health care needs and their families.

Alumbaugh joined the Division of Specialized Care for Children Information Technology team in 2020 and is based in the central administrative office in Springfield.

“Zack brings unwavering patience, creative problem solving and genuine empathy to every interaction and challenge he faces,” Executive Director Thomas F. Jerkovitz said. “His expertise and caring attitude have benefited every department at DSCC and given our team members the reliable support they need to best serve our participants. He understands the importance of DSCC’s mission and continually finds new opportunities to improve processes that, in turn, improve outcomes and services for families.”

Alumbaugh said he considers his role at Division of Specialized Care for Children to be more than a job.

“What we do matters. We help participants and their families get access to assistance and care that makes a difference in their lives. DSCC is a shining example of the way a society can come together to care for each other and improve lives,” he said.

Managers and colleagues nominated Alumbaugh for the award. They praised his contributions to the IT team, customer service and ability to resolve a range of technical issues with patience, professionalism and warmth.

“His remarkable capacity for communication has established him as a trusted resource across multiple departments, making him a linchpin in our organization,” Andrew Nichols, director of information systems, security and compliance, said of Alumbaugh.

IT Training and Development Specialist Lynda Miller said she appreciates how Alumbaugh “pours his heart into his work.”

“He never gives up on tough issues. He always follows through, and staff tell me how much they appreciate his support and his kindness,” Miller added. “Zack exemplifies our mission by collaborating with others, offering dependable support and building strong, trusting relationships across the team.”

Alumbaugh has supported key community outreach events, including the annual Illinois Statewide Transition Conference and the Sensory Station at the Illinois State Fair. He joined the division at the encouragement of his mother, Stephanie Alumbaugh, who has worked at the Division of Specialized Care for Children for over 20 years and received the Award of Merit in 2011.

Alumbaugh calls receiving the award a “full-circle moment” for his family.

“I really enjoy getting to help people and maybe teaching them a little bit about how the computer works. It’s just really satisfying for me,” Alumbaugh said.

Division staff nominated 11 of their colleagues for this year’s award. As the winner, Alumbaugh will receive a memento, a $2,500 award and recognition from the executive director.

