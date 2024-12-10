Inspiring grads of fall 2024
Meet our inspiring grads for fall 2024. These four students — in the College of Nursing, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and College of Applied Health Sciences — have made an impact in their communities on and off campus, even before they walk across the stage to get their degrees on Dec. 13 and 14.
Read about their journeys by clicking on the pictures below, and watch the video encapsulating their college experiences.
