Interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs named

Dear Campus Community,

After careful consideration and consultation with individuals and entities across campus, I have made the decision to suspend the national search for a permanent provost at this time. We are enjoying extraordinary momentum, but at the same time must manage the significant headwinds facing higher education nationwide. We are pausing to ensure our next steps are guided by steadiness and focus.

In the interim, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Kathryn Chval, PhD, as interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. Her appointment will be effective July 1, coinciding with Provost Karen Colley’s retirement on June 30. Chval’s deep familiarity with UIC’s academic enterprise and her demonstrated leadership make her exceptionally well-positioned to ensure a seamless transition during this period.

Chval currently serves as dean and professor of mathematics education in the UIC College of Education, a role she has held since 2021. She brings extensive experience in senior academic leadership, including prior service as dean, acting dean, and associate dean for academic affairs at the University of Missouri College of Education. During her more than 30 years in higher education, Chval has demonstrated leadership to enhance teaching, academic programs, curriculum, and student experience and success. She also has leadership experience at the National Science Foundation, where she managed large portfolios, personnel, and complex budgets.

At UIC, she has chaired leadership searches, served on major campus planning and budget task forces, and played a key role in advancing academic quality, faculty success, student outcomes, and inclusive excellence across disciplines. Her scholarship and professional service reflect a sustained commitment to academic rigor, equity, and public impact.

Chval has had a breadth of experience at UIC, having earned her bachelor’s and doctoral degrees from the College of Education, and her master’s degree from the Department of Mathematics. Early in her career, she was a staff member for 10 years in the mathematics department and for four years in the College of Education. I am confident she will bring thoughtful, values-driven leadership that keeps our academic mission moving forward without interruption. Please join me in welcoming Chval to her new role.

An acting dean for the College of Education will be announced at a later date.

Sincerely,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor