Interim vice chancellor for equity and diversity named

Dear UIC Community,

I am pleased to share that Lionel Allen, EdD, will serve as interim vice chancellor for equity and diversity, effective July 1, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

This leadership transition follows Charu Thakral’s decision to return to her role as executive associate vice chancellor in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Equity and Diversity, effective June 30. I want to express my deep gratitude to Dr. Thakral for her outstanding service in the interim role since January 2024 and for her unwavering commitment to advancing opportunity and excellence at UIC. She took on a difficult role — and served with both insight and grace — in service to our wonderful university. I will always be grateful to her.

Dr. Allen brings a wealth of experience and a deep connection to UIC. A proud graduate of our nationally recognized EdD Urban Education Leadership program, he earned his doctorate in 2016 and has served as a faculty member in the College of Education since 2018. He holds the role of clinical associate professor in the Department of Educational Policy Studies and is co-coordinator of the EdD program.

With more than two decades of experience in P-12 education — as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and chief academic officer — Dr. Allen is a passionate educator and a dedicated leader. At UIC, he teaches a signature pedagogy course on cycles of inquiry, co-leads the full-year residency for aspiring school leaders, and supports instructional leadership development. Beyond the classroom, he is an active education reform consultant, leadership coach, and sought-after speaker in educational leadership.

Dr. Allen’s appointment ensures a seamless transition in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Equity and Diversity. The search for a permanent vice chancellor remains on hold as we evaluate the dynamic higher education landscape.

Please join me in thanking Dr. Thakral for her exceptional leadership and warmly welcoming Dr. Allen to this important role. I am confident that his experience, vision, and dedication will serve our community well.

With regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Chancellor

chancellor@uic.edu