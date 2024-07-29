Interim vice chancellor named for innovation and strategic partnerships

Dear campus community,

I am pleased to announce that Thomas J. Royston has accepted the role of interim vice chancellor for innovation and strategic partnerships, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. Royston is currently professor and head of the Richard and Loan Hill Department of Biomedical Engineering, one of UIC’s most entrepreneurial departments.

A highly respected scholar and scientist, Royston is renowned for his research in mechanical wave motion and its applications in medical diagnostics and therapies. His numerous accolades include the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering’s Nagy Award and the Acoustical Society of America Lindsay Award. Additionally, he is a fellow of the Acoustical Society of America, the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering, and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

Royston is an accomplished leader who has significantly expanded UIC’s biomedical engineering department, which now resides in the colleges of engineering and medicine. Under his leadership, the department’s faculty has doubled to 30 core members, undergraduate enrollment has nearly doubled, and external grant expenditures have more than tripled. The department also has successfully launched several medical technology startups. Additionally, Royston has been instrumental in establishing international dual-degree and exchange programs with leading institutions in Italy, India, and Ireland.

Please join me in welcoming Tom to this important role. We will communicate more information about the search process for UIC’s next vice chancellor for innovation and strategic partnerships soon.

With regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor