Dear campus community:

I write today with bittersweet news that Neal McCrillis, vice provost for global engagement, has decided to resume his research and teaching as a member of the history faculty at the end of this year. Neal has served UIC with distinction and has been a strong advocate for global education as vice provost for nearly nine years.

Neal joined UIC as the inaugural vice provost for global engagement, bringing vision and energy to unify multiple offices into a cohesive and highly effective Office of Global Engagement. Under his leadership, the campus developed and implemented two comprehensive internationalization strategies, strengthening global partnerships, expanding study abroad opportunities and supporting faculty international initiatives.

Neal’s leadership has directly enriched the experiences of thousands of UIC students and faculty, doubling the number of students studying abroad, strengthening international collaborations with leading institutions worldwide and championing recognition for faculty contributions to global engagement. He also expanded scholarships for study abroad and international students. Through his vision and dedication, Neal has left a lasting impact on UIC’s global engagement and the internationalization of our academic community.

I am pleased to announce that James (Jim) Hammerschmidt will serve as interim vice provost for global engagement beginning Jan. 1, 2026, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. Jim brings 22 years of experience at UIC, having joined the Office of International Services in 2003 as executive director and later serving as associate vice provost for global engagement since 2017. He has more than 35 years of extensive expertise across all aspects of global engagement, supporting UIC’s diverse community of more than 4,000 international students from over 100 countries, as well as scholars and staff. Jim has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to fostering a globally inclusive campus and has been a tireless advocate for international students, scholars and employees.

Next year, following the appointment of the next provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, a national search will be launched to identify a permanent vice provost for global engagement.

Please join me in thanking Neal for his exemplary service to the Office of Global Engagement and the Office of the Provost. Let us also extend a warm welcome to Jim as interim vice provost beginning this January.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

provost@uic.edu