The UIC Chancellor’s Committee for the Status of LGBTQ+ People is proud to promote International Pronouns Day on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The purpose of International Pronouns Day is to make asking, sharing and respecting personal pronouns commonplace. Everyone has pronouns, regardless of gender identity. Referring to people by the name and pronouns they determine for themselves is a basic human dignity. Using someone’s correct pronouns is a way to respect them and create an inclusive environment, just as using a person’s name can be a way to respect them. Just as it can be offensive or harassing to make up a nickname for someone and call them that nickname against their will, it can be offensive or harassing to assume someone’s pronouns and refer to them using those pronouns if that is not how that person wants to be known.

Actively choosing to ignore the pronouns someone has stated that they go by could imply the notion that intersex, transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming people do not or should not exist. Acknowledging someone’s correct pronouns contributes to that person’s well-being by reducing harm and further trauma. The Chancellor’s Committee for the Status of LGBTQ+ People and the Gender and Sexuality Center encourage all UIC community members to learn more about LGBTQ+ people and reinforce the commitment to greater inclusion of LGBTQ+ individuals at UIC with the following resources:

For more information, please contact:

Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of LGBTQ+ People

jflamm82@uic.edu