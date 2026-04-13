The University Academic Alliance of Taiwan invites applications for its new International Young Visiting Scholar Program.

Open to faculty and postdoctoral researchers younger than 45 at University Academic Alliance of Taiwan partners (including the University of Illinois), the program funds up to three months of research, teaching and/or entrepreneurial activities in Taiwan intended to build collaborations with Taiwanese universities and industries. Up to $10,000 is available for airfare, living expenses and operational expenses during the visit, and visits must take place before Dec. 31. The application deadline is May 20.