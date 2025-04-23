Introducing the new Learning Management System transition website and upcoming webinars 

Dear UIC community,

In response to the recent announcement, Learning Technology Solutions is pleased to announce the Learning Management System transition website.

This new site provides an overview of UIC’s transition from Blackboard to Canvas, including the current plan, key milestones and a timeline for migrating all course content.

The website also outlines the support and resources that will be available to colleges and departments throughout the transition process.

To help faculty and staff prepare, Learning Technology Solutions will host two informational webinars:

Monday, April 28, noon-1 p.m.

Thursday, May 1, 7-8 p.m.

These sessions will provide a deeper dive into the transition plan, available resources and timeline. We also welcome your questions and feedback ahead of the summer break.

We look forward to working together to ensure a smooth and successful transition to Canvas.

Regards,

Bryan Libbin

Associate CIO for Academic Technology and Learning Innovation

Learning Technology Solutions

For more information, please contact:

Bryan Libbin

lts@uic.edu