Introducing U-PASS+ with Metra

July 19, 2024

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

Beginning this fall, UIC students who opt into U-PASS will have the option to add Metra Rail, which is part of the new U-PASS+ program. This will allow unlimited rides across any line, providing UIC students with unprecedented access to the Chicago area and beyond.

For U-PASS+ details and to add Metra Rail, visit the U-PASS+ webpage.

For fall 2024, the CTA U-PASS is available for all students taking six or more credit hours.

  • Fall U-PASS will be active from Aug. 21-Dec. 18.
  • The deadline to opt in for the fall U-PASS is Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. CST.
  • After Sept. 9, the opt-in or opt-out status cannot change for the duration of the fall session. No exceptions can be made for missing the deadline.
  • Students who drop below six credit hours prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.
  • Students who opt in but are not registered with the required minimum of credit hours will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.
  • Fees:
    • Fall 2024 U-PASS is $163 for most students (College of Medicine is $175).
    • Fall 2024 U-PASS+ is $349 for most students (College of Medicine is $366).

U-PASS distribution will occur Aug. 23, 26, 27 and 28, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., in SCE below the Bowling Alley (750 S. Halsted St.).

We encourage all students to review their current status to confirm it is set accordingly. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Thank you,

Michael Ginsburg
Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:
UIC ID Center
idcenter@uic.edu

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Contact



uicnews-staff@uic.edu