Introducing U-PASS+ with Metra
Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,
Beginning this fall, UIC students who opt into U-PASS will have the option to add Metra Rail, which is part of the new U-PASS+ program. This will allow unlimited rides across any line, providing UIC students with unprecedented access to the Chicago area and beyond.
For U-PASS+ details and to add Metra Rail, visit the U-PASS+ webpage.
For fall 2024, the CTA U-PASS is available for all students taking six or more credit hours.
- Fall U-PASS will be active from Aug. 21-Dec. 18.
- The deadline to opt in for the fall U-PASS is Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. CST.
- After Sept. 9, the opt-in or opt-out status cannot change for the duration of the fall session. No exceptions can be made for missing the deadline.
- Students who drop below six credit hours prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.
- Students who opt in but are not registered with the required minimum of credit hours will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.
- Fees:
- Fall 2024 U-PASS is $163 for most students (College of Medicine is $175).
- Fall 2024 U-PASS+ is $349 for most students (College of Medicine is $366).
U-PASS distribution will occur Aug. 23, 26, 27 and 28, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., in SCE below the Bowling Alley (750 S. Halsted St.).
We encourage all students to review their current status to confirm it is set accordingly. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.
Thank you,
Michael Ginsburg
Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs
For more information, please contact:
UIC ID Center
idcenter@uic.edu
Contact
Categories