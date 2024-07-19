Introducing U-PASS+ with Metra

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

Beginning this fall, UIC students who opt into U-PASS will have the option to add Metra Rail, which is part of the new U-PASS+ program. This will allow unlimited rides across any line, providing UIC students with unprecedented access to the Chicago area and beyond.

For U-PASS+ details and to add Metra Rail, visit the U-PASS+ webpage.

For fall 2024, the CTA U-PASS is available for all students taking six or more credit hours.

Fall U-PASS will be active from Aug. 21-Dec. 18.

The deadline to opt in for the fall U-PASS is Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

After Sept. 9, the opt-in or opt-out status cannot change for the duration of the fall session. No exceptions can be made for missing the deadline.

Students who drop below six credit hours prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

Students who opt in but are not registered with the required minimum of credit hours will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.

Fees: Fall 2024 U-PASS is $163 for most students (College of Medicine is $175). Fall 2024 U-PASS+ is $349 for most students (College of Medicine is $366).



U-PASS distribution will occur Aug. 23, 26, 27 and 28, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., in SCE below the Bowling Alley (750 S. Halsted St.).

We encourage all students to review their current status to confirm it is set accordingly. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Michael Ginsburg

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

