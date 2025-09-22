Inventing restful nights: The story behind a promising sleep apnea drug

David Carley, professor of physiology at the University of Illinois Chicago, discusses his groundbreaking research on sleep-related breathing disorders. In a short video, he explains how his work has uncovered new neurochemical pathways that could transform the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.

What is obstructive sleep apnea, and why is it such a major health concern?

Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder, affecting near 1 billion people around the globe. It’s a condition where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep, leading to fragmented sleep, daytime fatigue and elevated risks for cardiovascular disease, diabetes and other health problems.

What did your research reveal about the causes of sleep apnea?

Traditionally, obstructive sleep apnea has been understood as a mechanical problem in which the airway collapses during sleep. But our team suspected that something neurological was also involved. We began looking at if and how the brain might contribute to sleep apnea. Through this work, we identified about half a dozen different neurochemical pathways that play a role. Each of these pathways represents a potential therapeutic target, opening the door to treatments that go beyond the mechanical interventions.

Why is this discovery significant?

Identifying these pathways shifts the way we think about sleep apnea. Instead of focusing solely on devices or surgical approaches to keep the airway open, we now have the possibility of developing drug therapies that address the neurobiological problem. This could significantly increase access to treatment options for patients worldwide, especially those who struggle with existing therapies like CPAP machines.

How has UIC supported this work?

The Office of Technology Management helped us protect these discoveries through the patenting process and guided the next steps to ensure the research could continue moving toward real-world impact. Their role has been instrumental in allowing the science to grow beyond the lab.

Looking ahead, what excites you most?

What excites me is the possibility that patients who have struggled for years without effective treatment might one day benefit from therapies based on these pathways. The science continues to advance, and that’s what keeps us pushing forward.

— Justyna Ciegotura, Office of Technology Management