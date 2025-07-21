Join UIC for the Fall 2025 UIDP conference

The University of Illinois Chicago is proud to host the Fall 2025 UIDP conference, Sept. 16-18.

As research and development policies change across the United States and around the globe, the role of university-industry partnerships has never been more important. With evolving funding mechanisms, shifting research priorities and a dynamic landscape for technology commercialization, now is the time to reconsider how we collaborate.

UIDP Chicago 2025, the University-Industry Demonstration Partnership annual conference, is an opportunity to gain insider perspectives on the current ecosystem, explore where university-industry partnerships are headed and ensure that collaborations are positioned for long-term success, resilience and impact — today and tomorrow.

For more information and to register for the event, visit the conference website.

