Join us for Love Data Week

Hello everyone,

The UIC Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and University Library invite faculty, staff and students to participate in Love Data Week events and educational opportunities from Feb. 9-13, 2026.

Love Data Week is an international celebration of data, promoting effective data management and highlighting data’s journey from collection to preservation. UIC event topics will include data usage for grant applications, text analysis research workflows, impact boosting through INDIGO, Dataset Bingo and more.

In addition to the UIC-hosted events, the University of Illinois System is launching its Love Data Week Visualization and Competition, where faculty and staff are invited to develop visualization projects using public data and virtually connect with our data communities.

When: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 12, 2026

Where: Virtual (Zoom link upon registration)

We look forward to seeing you at our Love Data Week events. Please contact ORDI2@uic.edu or visit our website for additional information.

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Abigail Goben

agoben@uic.edu

rclair@uic.edu