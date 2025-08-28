Join us for SparkTalks Nov. 13
Igniting the thoughts and solutions of influential UIC changemakers to inspire and create a better world
36 presenters • 3-minute talks • 2 hours of inspiration
Please join us
When:
Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025
Time:
1:30-4:45 p.m.
Doors open at 1 p.m.
Reception to follow the event
Where:
Student Center East, Illinois Room
|Save the date for the first SparkTalks of the new year on Jan. 15, 2026.
Special thanks to the Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs and Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research for their invaluable support for this program.
For more information, please contact:
Breyonia Barlow
bbarlo3@uic.edu
