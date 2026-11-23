Dear faculty and staff,

In recent months, conversations about technology have taken center stage on a national level. Faculty, staff and students at UIC want to engage in essential discussions that inform decisions about the evolving role of technology at UIC.

In addition to the UIC Senate, the campus already has multiple avenues to facilitate shared governance related to technology. Read Associate Chief Information Officer Bryan Libbin’s recent post here to learn more. To provide additional opportunities for the larger UIC community, the Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs will launch a new forum for important technology discussions.

We will host a series of live webinars, inviting questions from faculty and staff, beginning on Monday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. This series will bring together faculty, staff and campus leaders to discuss emerging technologies and consider how we can thoughtfully navigate opportunities, challenges and the shifting landscape.

Our first webinar will feature a panel of speakers, including representatives from Learning Technology Solutions. The conversation will focus on how technologies can be used in teaching and learning, the opportunities they present and the questions they raise for faculty, staff and students. Speakers will also examine how the university approaches adopting these tools, weighing critical considerations such as security, data privacy, accessibility, equity, support and academic integrity.

The panel discussion will be followed by Q&A, with an emphasis on questions and issues raised by members of our campus community. We encourage you to submit questions and suggestions for topics for future webinars to be held during the spring 2027 semester when you register.

Register and submit your ideas.

We hope you will join us for this first conversation and for future discussions as we explore how technology continues to evolve.

Sincerely,

Kathryn B. Chval

Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

provost@uic.edu