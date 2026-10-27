Join us: UIC budget update Nov. 5

Dear colleagues,

You are invited to join us for a campus update on UIC’s budget and financial planning.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5

Time: 10-10:45 a.m.

Location: Zoom. https://go.uic.edu/ProvostWebinar (Note that the link will redirect to Zoom on the morning of the event.)

During this session, we will share insights into UIC’s current financial landscape, highlight evolving trends shaping our resource allocation and discuss how we are aligning investments directly with our mission of academic excellence, transformative research, healthcare access and community impact.

Transparency and shared understanding are essential as we navigate a changing higher-education landscape and work together to ensure UIC continues to offer exceptional access and opportunity to our students, patients and broader community. Thank you for all you do to support our students, patients and communities.

We encourage you to mark your calendars and hope you will join us.

Matt Fajack

Vice Chancellor for Finance



Kathryn B. Chval

Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost

provost@uic.edu