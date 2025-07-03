July 7–18 W. Fillmore St. sidewalk closure

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The east-west sidewalk on W. Fillmore St. located north of the Wood Street Parking Structure will be closed to pedestrian traffic from 6 a.m. Monday, July 7, through 3 p.m. Friday, July 18.

The closure is required in order to run water lines to the new Grenshaw Street Parking Structure, which is currently under construction.

During the closure, a barricade will be placed around the work location. Please use caution if traveling in the area during this time.

We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience caused by this sidewalk closure.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu