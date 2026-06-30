July UIC human resources webinars
Growth happens through conversation, reflection and the willingness to keep learning.
UIC Human Resources Organizational Development invites you to join our July professional development webinars designed to help UIC employees build skills, strengthen connections and support a thriving workplace culture. All sessions are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
Visit the HR Training Calendar to explore course details and register.
Webinars for all UIC staff and faculty
- Part I: Tame Your Inbox — Managing Outlook Emails Efficiently — July 9, 11 a.m.
- Part II: Tame Your Inbox — Managing Outlook Emails Efficiently — July 14, 11 a.m.
- Part III: Tame Your Inbox — Managing Outlook Emails Efficiently — July 16, 11 a.m.
- Time Management: Strategies to Work Smarter, Not Harder — July 21, 11 a.m.
- Benefits of Self-Review — July 21, 1 p.m.
- Discovering Your Time Management Style — July 23, 11 a.m.
- Unlock Your Potential: Personal Productivity Simplified — July 28, 2 p.m.
- From Goals to Accomplishment: Turning Ambition into Action — July 30, 11 a.m.
Webinars for supervisors and human resources representatives
- Empowerment and Delegation: Unlocking Team Potential Through Trust and Responsibility — July 7, 11 a.m.
- Employee Performance Program Overview — July 7, 1 p.m.
- Writing and Delivering Performance Reviews — July 8, 10 a.m.
- Setting Goals and Expectations — July 9, 1 p.m.
- Giving Feedback Conversations — July 14, 1 p.m.
- Giving and Receiving Feedback — July 16, 1 p.m.
- Writing and Delivering Performance Improvement Plans — July 23, 1 p.m.
- Having Development Conversations — July 28, 10 a.m.
Questions? Contact mycareeruic@uillinois.edu
Thank you for investing in your growth and the UIC community. We look forward to learning with you.
For more information, please contact:
Karen Alexander
kmabry2@uic.edu