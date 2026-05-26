June UIC Human Resources webinars: Learning that moves us forward

Growth happens through conversation, reflection and the willingness to keep learning.

UIC Human Resources Organizational Development invites you to join our June professional development webinars designed to help UIC employees build skills, strengthen connections and support a thriving workplace culture. All sessions are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.

Visit the HR Training Calendar to explore course details and register.

Webinars for all UIC staff and faculty

Webinars for supervisors and human resources representatives

Questions? Contact mycareeruic@uillinois.edu.

Thank you for investing in your growth and in the UIC community. We look forward to learning with you.

For more information, please contact:

Karen Alexander

kmabry2@uic.edu