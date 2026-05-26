June UIC Human Resources webinars: Learning that moves us forward
Growth happens through conversation, reflection and the willingness to keep learning.
UIC Human Resources Organizational Development invites you to join our June professional development webinars designed to help UIC employees build skills, strengthen connections and support a thriving workplace culture. All sessions are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
Visit the HR Training Calendar to explore course details and register.
Webinars for all UIC staff and faculty
- Beyond Words: Mastering the Art of Effective Listening — June 2, 2 p.m.
- Listen, Validate, Connect: Mastering the Skills for Stronger Relationships — June 4, 2 p.m.
- Listening That Matters: Navigating Difficult Conversations with Confidence — June 9, 11 a.m.
- Mindful Listening: Enhancing Communication & Connection — June 11, 2 p.m.
- Communicating with Diplomacy and Tact — June 16, 11 a.m.
- Mastering the Art of Presenting: From Nervous to Confident — June 23, 11 a.m.
Webinars for supervisors and human resources representatives
- Employee Performance Program Overview — June 2, 10 a.m.
- Setting Goals and Expectations — June 3, 10 a.m.
- Giving Feedback Conversations — June 4, 10 a.m.
- Giving and Receiving Feedback — June 9, 1 p.m.
- Writing and Delivering Performance Reviews — June 10, 11 a.m.
- Writing and Delivering Performance Improvement Plans — June 11, 10 a.m.
- Listen to Lead: Mastering the Art of Active Listening for Effective Leadership — June 17, 11 a.m.
- Collaboration vs. Cooperation: Empowering Teams for Success — June 30, 11 a.m.
Questions? Contact mycareeruic@uillinois.edu.
Thank you for investing in your growth and in the UIC community. We look forward to learning with you.
For more information, please contact:
Karen Alexander
kmabry2@uic.edu