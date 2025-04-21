Kanchan Jaswal: Uncovering a key to infection in the gut microbiota

Kanchan Jaswal, postdoctoral scholar in the College of Medicine at UIC, named 2024-25 Postdoctoral Scholar of the Year. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Kanchan Jaswal has always been curious. While pursuing a master’s degree in pharmaceutical biotechnology, she ventured outside the usual coursework to take a molecular biology lab. That choice ultimately changed her career trajectory, leading to her current focus on the role of gut microbiota in a person’s susceptibility to infection.

“I like solving puzzles,” said Jaswal, who is a postdoctoral research associate in the UIC Department of Microbiology and Immunology. “That’s what my driving force is. I am amazed by how these small microbes have such sophisticated mechanisms.”

Jaswal’s research focuses on bacteria and fungi that live in the gut and their role during infection with the pathogen that causes salmonella infection. She recently discovered that the interaction between salmonella and Candida albicans — a fungus found in 60% of humans — can worsen a salmonella infection and lead to its spread throughout the body. The key player for this interaction, a semi-essential amino acid called arginine, is often used as an oral dietary supplement. That means those taking it could be more susceptible to salmonella.

“When some patients come in with gastrointestinal infections, the clinicians only check for bacterial samples,” Jaswal said. “I think our story will set a basis that we have to not just screen for bacteria, but fungi, too.”

Her research has been selected for oral presentation three times in the past two years. A manuscript outlining her salmonella findings is currently being reviewed.

Jaswal has conducted her research in Judith Behnsen’s lab since 2021. Behnsen, who recommended Jaswal for the Postdoctoral Scholar of the Year Award, said Jaswal’s work significantly enhanced the lab’s mechanistic understanding of fungal-bacterial interactions in the gut.

In addition to research, Jaswal also mentors undergraduate students in Behnsen’s lab and teaches a course on microbial pathogenesis for second-year PhD students.

“She is a rigorous, hardworking and highly intelligent scientist, passionate mentor and skilled educator,” said Behnsen, associate professor in the College of Medicine. “She is truly a future leader in the field of microbial pathogenesis.”

Jaswal joined UIC in 2021 after receiving her PhD in bacterial physiology and metabolism from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research. In addition to her upcoming paper, she’s looking forward to applying for assistant professor positions in a few years and finding her next puzzle to solve.

“There’s a satisfaction when you solve things, when you find answers,” Jaswal said. “I’m excited for what my new goals will be.”

Written by Rebecca Clair