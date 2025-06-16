Kaplan test prep program saves UIC students $3.5M and counting  

UIC student Samantha Amaro works at her computer during a Kaplan course. (Photo: Samantha Amaro)

Aspiring lawyer and UIC senior Samantha Amaro knew the exam required for law school admission wouldn’t be cheap.

Like many students dreaming of earning a graduate degree, Amaro knew the first major hurdle was to find a way to pay for classes to prepare for the LSAT. Kaplan is a major provider of classes to prepare for the LSAT and other graduate school exams, like the MCAT for medical school and GMAT for business school. Kaplan classes can cost between $1,000 to $3,000.

Listen to story summary

But thanks to the Prepare for Illinois’ Future program, a statewide initiative that gives students in Illinois public universities free access to Kaplan’s courses, Amaro won’t have to spend a cent.

Amaro is one of more than 1,500 UIC students who have registered to take Kaplan prep classes for free. The savings for Amaro and the other students at UIC amount to more than $3.5 million in all, according to Kaplan representatives. Amaro was thankful that UIC alerted students to the program through emails and through her advisors.

“This option helped me as someone who wants to go to law school, and it was nice to know that I had others looking out for me, as they recommended I sign up for it as soon as possible,” said Amaro, a sociology major.

The program is a collaboration between the state, the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and Kaplan. Illinois is the only state to provide free comprehensive test preparation for its public-school students. The program is currently funded through December.

While the Prepare for Illinois’ Future initiative is funded for $10 million through a bipartisan effort in the 2025 state budget, it was not included in the 2026 budget the governor recently signed, putting its future in question. Statewide, 4,800 students in the state’s 12 public universities and five community colleges have signed up for the program, resulting in student savings surpassing that investment, Kaplan representatives said.

More than 200,000 students statewide are eligible to take advantage of the program. Officials said that every dollar invested in the program translates to higher earning potential for students and a stronger workforce for Illinois.

The program aims to address critical workforce shortages by expanding the pipeline of qualified students in fields with high needs. Kaplan courses also prepare graduates for licensure exams, like the Illinois Bar Exam. Because those classes are tailored to each state’s requirements, students will have an incentive to build their careers in Illinois, contributing to the Illinois economy.

Recently graduated UIC student Asa Asad works on his Kaplan MCAT course. (Photo: Asa Asad) A student takes part in Kaplan test preparation services. (Photo: Kaplan)

Asa Asad, a neuroscience major planning to apply to medical school, said he knew doing well on the MCAT would be one of the most important parts of his application. But the price tag of preparation classes was a surprise.

Asad, who served as UIC student body president before graduating in May, said having the courses available for free made them a realistic option for many UIC students like himself.

“This program removes a financial hurdle that too often dictates who gets to pursue medicine, law or engineering, not based on ability or effort, but on resources,” Asad said. “By providing free, high-quality prep, Illinois is leveling the playing field and empowering a more diverse generation of professionals.”

UIC electrical engineering senior Carlos Perez said the classes’ $0 price tag encouraged him to take an engineering licensure exam. The exam wasn’t required, but he knew it could help him stand out among other potential job candidates and boost his salary potential.

“I know it’ll help me on my career path to becoming an engineer,” Perez said. “The option to have free courses available is amazing. It will benefit those who do take action.”