Largest class of Evans Scholars set to graduate from UIC 

The UIC Evans Scholars program has its largest graduating class this year.(Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)

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Five years after UIC welcomed the Evans Scholars program to campus, its largest graduating class — 16 graduates — will walk the commencement stage this May.

The scholarship program covers four years of tuition and housing for a very specific set of students: high-achieving golf caddies in need of financial assistance. It was started nearly a century ago by the Western Golf Association and celebrated Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.

Since its launch, it has graduated 12,575 scholars across the country and Canada.

UIC’s program started with just eight students and now has 77, making it the third-largest Evans Scholars program in the nation.

At UIC, most Evans Scholars students major in engineering, business or medical fields, and women make up about one-third of the cohort. The program boasts a 98% graduation rate and a cumulative 3.3 grade-point average nationwide.

Being a golf caddy was the key that opened the door to college for these students. On campus, the program fosters a supportive community for them right from the start. They live together in scholarship houses or campus housing, and regular outings — picnics, sports events and socials with other new students — build cohesion, said Marisa Wielgos, coordinator of student success for the Western Golf Association and the Evans Scholars Foundation.

“Coming into college with a built-in community definitely makes a difference,” said Wielgos, herself an Evans Scholar alum.

Set up for success

While playing golf is not required, students must have caddied for at least two years before applying to the scholar program, Wielgos said. Evans Scholars alums include CEOs of Fortune 500 companies such as John Deere and Kimberly-Clark.

“Caddying teaches so many valuable life lessons, everything from dedication and work ethic to learning to communicate with successful people and adults,” said Amy Fuller, senior vice president of communications for the Western Golf Association and Evans Scholars Foundation. “When you graduate, you are really set up for success through our Career Services program and the Evans Scholars alumni network.”

Bridget Danaher (left) and Thomas Borowiec are two of the Evans Scholars graduating in May. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)

UIC senior Thomas Borowiec from Palatine, Illinois, began caddying when he was 13 at the Royal Melbourne Country Club in Long Grove. A family friend had suggested it was a good way to earn money, and he fell in love with the job and with the sport. He and many of the other Evans Scholars still caddy or play during the golf season.

“It’s just being outside for me, I love being outdoors,” said Borowiec. “Being out there with your friends, you play in groups of four, so it’s good to socialize and get to know other people.”

That sense of camaraderie is what Borowiec loves most about being an Evans Scholar, he said. When the students aren’t hitting the links together, they spend time visiting each other’s rooms, taking part in chapter gatherings and helping each other with schoolwork.

Borowiec said that not only did the program help him financially, it also helped him adjust to UIC after he transferred from the University of Nebraska in his second year.

“I see the same people within the Evans Scholars every day. It builds that community even stronger,” said Borowiec. “Having everyone live in that same building builds life-long friendships.”

Borowiec, who will be graduating with a mechanical engineering degree, credits the program’s vast alumni network for helping him get an internship last year. That internship led to a six-figure engineering job he’ll start this summer.

“I give all the credit to the Evans Scholar community; their support when it comes to finding a job is just incredible,” said Borowiec.

The power of the alumni network is one strength of the Evans program, according to Wielgos. Alums stay connected with each other through regular meetings and events but also mentor current Evans students, helping them build their resumes, LinkedIn profiles and interviewing skills. They host an annual Career Exploration Night with panels of people representing different career fields of interest and take students to visit companies and attend other professional development events.

“We set up networking sessions for them and career nights so that they can get a better idea of what field they might want to go into and any specialty areas,” said Wielgos. “Career services programming have been a really heavy emphasis in the last few years.”

UIC’s Evans Scholars program began five years ago and is now the third-largest in the country.(Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)

Life lessons from the links

UIC senior Bridget Danaher, graduating with a computer science degree, began working as a caddy at The Beverly Country Club during her first year of high school. This summer is her last as a caddy. In August, she will be starting a software engineering job at United Airlines.

Danaher, from Burbank, Illinois, said through caddying, she learned how to speak confidently with people and built a support network, tools that will serve her well in the professional world.

“You’re getting that experience learning how to communicate in a professional setting, but also knowing when to make jokes, how to make small talk,” said Danaher.

Her two older siblings were also caddies and Evans Scholars.

She served for three years as the UIC chapter’s vice president and as a mentor and liaison to new students.

“I wanted to make sure that the new scholars had someone looking out for them,” said Danaher.

Danaher said the program’s high academic standards inspired her to focus on her own academic success.

“They keep track of how well I’m doing in class, so that inspires you and motivates you to continue doing that well,” said Danaher.

The scholarships are funded from contributions from more than 43,500 donors across the country. Evans Scholars alums donate $25 million annually to the program, and all proceeds from the BMW Championship — the third of four playoff events in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup competition — also benefit the foundation that funds the program.