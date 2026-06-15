Launch of Google AI for Education Accelerator Program

Dear UIC faculty, staff and students,

We are excited to announce the official launch of the Google AI for Education Accelerator Program, which all faculty, staff and students can opt into at no cost starting today, June 15.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in our commitment to creating an innovative, human-centered digital environment for all students, faculty and staff.

As Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda recently emphasized in Science, higher education is facing a “narrow window of opportunity” to ensure that the benefits of AI are distributed fairly. This program is one part of our proactive response to that challenge, aimed at bridging the AI gap and empowering every member of our university to become proficient, ethical and responsible users of these transformative technologies.

What is included in the Accelerator Program

The Google AI for Education Accelerator Program provides a suite of advanced tools and professional development opportunities.

New AI tools:

Google’s AI tools are now available to the UIC community on an opt-in basis:

Google Gemini for Education: These advanced models support academic writing, research, data analysis and the creation of practice materials.

These advanced models support academic writing, research, data analysis and the creation of practice materials. NotebookLM and Gems: This AI-powered research assistant allows you to upload up to 50 sources per notebook (including PDFs and slides) to generate summaries, study guides and audio overviews.

We are also piloting an integration of these tools into UIC’s new learning management system, Canvas. Through shared NotebookLM notebooks, students can seamlessly engage with course materials, access lecture notes and generate personalized study guides or practice quizzes.

Additionally, instructors can leverage the Gemini web app to easily draft lesson plans and design quizzes while building custom “Gems” to provide students with instant, AI-powered FAQ assistance and real-time study coaching.

Professional development:

Hosted in Canvas and available to anyone in the UIC community, these professional development opportunities lower the barrier of entry to using AI.

Google career certificates: We are offering professional-level certificates through Coursera. These programs build job-ready skills in under six months in high-demand fields like data analytics, cybersecurity, UX design and project management.

We are offering professional-level certificates through Coursera. These programs build job-ready skills in under six months in high-demand fields like data analytics, cybersecurity, UX design and project management. Specialized training: Access to “AI Essentials” courses, including Prompting Essentials, which teaches effective AI instruction in under 10 hours.

How to join the program

You are able to engage with either or both parts of the Accelerator Program based on your interest and needs.

To gain access to Google Gemini for Education and NotebookLM, along with the other AI tools available at UIC, opt in through the UIC AI toolset webpage.

To take advantage of the newly available AI skills training opportunities, enroll on the Google Accelerator webpage.

Training and additional information

To support your access to and integration of these tools, we are developing a library of short videos, instructions and guides available at Learning Technology Solutions website.

As we look ahead to the fall, we will also offer customized workshops for colleges and departments upon request. These sessions will cover essential topics such as the foundational principles of how AI works, creating meaningful and accessible content, rethinking assessments in the age of AI and navigating the ethical landscape of AI.

A commitment to equity and excellence

As Chancellor Miranda noted, the greatest risk of the AI revolution is that its benefits may accrue unevenly. By providing these professional-grade tools to our entire community, we are ensuring that access to AI skills is not determined by personal resources.

This program creates a safe and secure environment for exploration:

Privacy and compliance: Our institutional access supports FERPA and COPPA compliance , offering better privacy and data protection than standard personal accounts.

Our institutional access supports , offering better privacy and data protection than standard personal accounts. Critical fluency: Beyond just “using” AI, we are focused on helping students understand how these models ingest data and how to critically evaluate AI-generated outputs for bias or limitations.

Our collective future will be shaped by how we combine human creativity and innovation with these new tools. We encourage you to explore them whenever you get a chance.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Matt Riley

Chief Information Officer

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

provost@uic.edu