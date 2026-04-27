Library hours extended for end of spring semester

As the spring semester draws to a close, the Richard J. Daley Library will be open 24 hours a day, starting Sunday, April 26, to Friday, May 8.

For a complete list of hours at all library buildings, visit the library website.

Additionally, the Library of the Health Sciences — Chicago will extend its hours starting Saturday, May 2, to Friday, May 8. The extended hours are:

Saturday, May 2, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 3, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Monday to Thursday, May 4-7, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday, May 8, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

UIC i-card swipe is required for entry at the Library of Health Sciences from May 2 to May 8 during these hours:

Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Monday to Friday, 7 p.m. – close

Call 312-996-8966 for assistance.