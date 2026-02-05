Love Data Week begins Monday

Join the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and the University Library for Love Data Week events and educational opportunities from Feb. 9-13.

Love Data Week is an international celebration of data that promotes effective data management and highlights data’s journey from collection to preservation. UIC event topics will include data usage for grant applications, text analysis research workflows, impact boosting through INDIGO, Dataset Bingo and more.

There’s still time to register for the events. Please contact ORDI2@uic.edu or visit our Love Data Week website for additional information.

For more information, please contact:

Abigail Goben

agoben@uic.edu

rclair@uic.edu