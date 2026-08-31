Major Minor Fair helps UIC students explore new academic paths

Students can learn more about programs of study at UIC during the Major Minor Fair on Oct. 6 in Student Center East.

Choosing a major can feel like a big decision, especially when many students make that choice while they’re still in high school. But interests change, goals evolve and sometimes a major that seemed like the right fit a year ago feels different after a few weeks in the classroom.

UIC students can explore what else is possible at the 5th annual Major Minor Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Illinois Rooms in Student Center East.

The fair brings together majors and minors from across UIC, giving students the opportunity to learn about academic programs by talking directly with the people who know them best. Faculty, academic advisors and students representing programs across campus will be available to answer questions, share information and help students discover options they may not have considered before.

The event is for students at any stage of their academic exploration. Students who are reconsidering their current major can learn about alternatives. Undeclared students can explore possible paths. Students who are happy with their major can discover minors that complement their interests, career goals or simply something they want to learn more about.

Most importantly, students do not have to arrive knowing exactly what they are looking for. The fair is designed as a low-pressure opportunity to walk around, ask questions and see what sparks their interest.

Feedback from last year’s fair showed that students especially valued the opportunity to talk with people face-to-face, explore programs they hadn’t known about and get answers to questions about changing majors, adding minors and planning their next steps. One student summed it up simply: “I got to learn more and worry less.”

“Many students choose a major while they’re still in high school, before they’ve ever taken a college class,” said Jo Wagner, founder of the Major Minor Fair and project coordinator in the Office for Advising Development and Student Systems.

“Interests change and goals evolve, and that’s OK. We shouldn’t expect students to have their entire future figured out at 16 or 17 years old. After a few weeks of classes and maybe your first round of exams, you may be thinking differently about the path you originally chose. And changing direction doesn’t necessarily mean something went wrong. Sometimes you simply learn more about yourself, what interests you and what you want from your college experience. The Major Minor Fair gives students a chance to explore what is possible.”

Now in its fifth year, the Major Minor Fair is held annually each fall to help UIC students explore academic options across the university.

Students can stop by anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to browse programs, ask questions and pick up free UIC swag.

The Major Minor Fair is co-sponsored by the Office for Advising Development and the Office of Career Services.