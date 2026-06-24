Make the most of your EAB university membership

Dear faculty and staff,

As we move through the summer and look ahead to the fall 2026 term, we write today to remind you of a powerful tool, available to all faculty and staff at UIC, that can help uncover and analyze key information related to an array of potential challenges and decisions our units face each year: EAB.

Our current EAB institutional partnership, which aims to serve faculty, staff and leaders in making informed decisions while navigating our ever-shifting landscape, provides all faculty and staff with access to both EAB’s Strategic Advisory Services and Professional, Adult and Education Advisory Services modules, through which EAB offers insight-driven resources and solutions across six key areas: enrollment, student success, data and analytics, institutional strategy, access and equity, and advancement.

University employees may subscribe to weekly communications tailored to their areas of interest and participate in complimentary webinars and professional development opportunities.

We encourage you to make use of this incredible community of faculty and academic professionals to take advantage of this valuable resource and explore the tools and insights available through EAB, as outlined in the “UIC Partnership Overview” and, when the time is right for you, access your EAB dashboard through the steps outlined in “Get Started on EAB” to begin making use of this game-changing membership.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out.

Thank you,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Matthew Fajack

Vice Chancellor for Finance

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

provost@uic.edu