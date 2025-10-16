Manoucheka Celeste wins National Communication Association Marsha Houston Award

Manoucheka Celeste

Manoucheka Celeste, associate professor in Gender and Women’s Studies, will receive a national award at the National Communication Association convention in November in Denver, Colorado.

The National Communication Association said Celeste will, “join a venerable group of scholars and educators who have been honored for achieving excellence in research, teaching and service.

“Dr. Manoucheka Celeste’s cutting-edge, timely scholarship demonstrates her substantial theoretical, methodological and practical commitment to issues of representational visibility, equity, intersectionality and global justice,” the National Communication Association said of the award. “Dr. Celeste’s research poses necessary challenges to communication studies scholarship, embracing transdisciplinary perspectives and embodied cultural experiences. Her work, both scholarly and pedagogical, brings together the voices of marginalized groups, powerfully altering how we see the importance of such groups in communication theorizing. Dr. Celeste genuinely values and supports her mentees, especially when they’re facing daunting challenges.”

The National Communication Association is the oldest and largest national organization in the world promoting communication scholarship and education.