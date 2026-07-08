Marc VanOverbeke named acting dean of UIC College of Education

Dear students, faculty and staff,

I am pleased to announce that Marc VanOverbeke, associate professor of educational policy studies, will serve as the acting dean of the College of Education effective July 3, subject to approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

VanOverbeke is a well-respected, trusted partner with tremendous leadership experience, making him the ideal choice to maintain continuity for the College of Education during this leadership transition. He provided stability as interim dean of the College of Education during the pandemic from 2020-21. For nine years, he served as the college’s associate dean for academic affairs, and he stepped up for two stints as acting associate dean for student success.

Since joining UIC in 2016, VanOverbeke repeatedly has been tapped to support critical university efforts, including the recent Committee to Reimagine General Education at UIC and the Fall 2020 COVID Planning Taskforce. VanOverbeke received the 2010 Linda Eisenmann Prize for Distinguished Scholarship in the History of Higher Education from the History of Education Society, and in 2026, he authored “Playing the Game: How State Colleges Used Athletics to Expand Educational Opportunity.”

Please join me in welcoming VanOverbeke to the helm of the College of Education once again, and thanking him for his continued service to UIC.

Sincerely,

Kathryn Chval

Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Designate

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost

provost@uic.edu