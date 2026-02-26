March professional development webinars

February 26, 2026

Preheader: Register for free webinars hosted by UIC Human Resources 

UIC Human Resources Organizational Development invites you to join our March professional development webinars, open to all UIC employees. All sessions are virtual and free, unless otherwise noted.

Visit the HR Training Calendar to view full course descriptions and to register.

Webinars for all UIC staff and faculty

Webinars for supervisors and human resources representatives

For details and registration: Visit the UIC HR Training Calendar
Questions? Contact mycareeruic@uillinois.edu

For more information, please contact:
Karen Alexander
kmabry2@uic.edu

Contact



uicnews-staff@uic.edu