March professional development webinars
UIC Human Resources Organizational Development invites you to join our March professional development webinars, open to all UIC employees. All sessions are virtual and free, unless otherwise noted.
Visit the HR Training Calendar to view full course descriptions and to register.
Webinars for all UIC staff and faculty
- The Power of Emotional Intelligence in Everyday Conversations — March 3, 11 a.m.
- Emotional Intelligence for High-Performing Teams — March 5, 2 p.m.
- Mindfulness Meets Emotional Intelligence: Tools for Well-Being — March 10, 2 p.m.
- Strengthening Resilience Through Mindfulness — March 12, 11 a.m.
- Compassion in Action: A Path to Personal and Workplace Well-Being — March 17, 2 p.m.
- Using Core Competencies at UIC — March 19, 1:30 p.m.
- The Trust Factor: Building Stronger Workplace Relationships — March 24, 11 a.m.
- Mental Fitness for Performance — March 25, 11 a.m.
- The Role of Respect: Strengthening Teams and Workplace Culture — March 26, 11 a.m.
- Building a Culture of Accountability — March 26, 2 p.m.
- Staying Positive Under Pressure: Overcoming Anxiety at Work — March 31, 11 a.m.
- Psychological Factors Behind Counterproductive Workplace Behaviors — March 31, 1 p.m.
Webinars for supervisors and human resources representatives
- Active Listening for Coaching — March 3, 1 p.m.
- Using Managerial Competencies at UIC — March 5, 10 a.m.
- Using Coaching to Strengthen Professional Relationships and Team Performance — March 10, 10 a.m.
- Leading for Impact: Reducing Counterproductive Behaviors and Building Stronger Teams — March 12, 1 p.m.
- Facilitating Change to Support Performance Growth and Transformation — March 17, 10 a.m.
For details and registration: Visit the UIC HR Training Calendar
Questions? Contact mycareeruic@uillinois.edu
