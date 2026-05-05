Margarita Arango: Turning academic excellence into public impact

Margarita Arango will earn her bachelor’s degree in public policy from the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs this month before returning to UIC in the fall for her master’s degree ( Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

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For graduating senior Margarita Arango, UIC is everything.

It’s been home for the last four years. It’s a powerful family bond. Most of all, UIC is the gateway to her future.

The Rockford native will earn her bachelor’s degree in public policy from the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs this month before returning to UIC in the fall for her master’s degree in the field. Along the way, Arango didn’t just seize opportunities; she maximized them. She served as president of the Student Advocacy Coalition, a member of the Latine Student Coalition and ambassador for her college and now its commencement speaker. Her off-campus accomplishments and experiences strengthen an already impressive resume.

Close to home

An exceptional student in high school, Arango narrowed her choices to two from many: UIC and the University of Richmond. But because of her volunteer work with local political campaigns and an impeccable transcript, UIC offered her the prestigious President’s Award Program Honors Scholarship, which covered her tuition and housing for all four years, and the chance to stay close to home.

“I wanted to stay close to home, if possible, and once I knew I could get college fully paid for, it was a no-brainer,” said Arango, who also cited UIC’s status as a national leader in promoting student social mobility as a reason for attending.

Her mom attended UIC, which made the decision to enroll feel right. “It’s so special to my mom and me to walk the same campus she did.”

New chapter, same book

Arango early on developed an interest in making the polarized world she grew up in more understandable and manageable for her peers.

“There’s a genuine emphasis here on preparing students for a career in public service,” she said when asked why she chose UIC for her graduate studies. “My goal is to use research and analysis to facilitate positive change through public policy, and I’ve already learned so much as an undergrad about doing exactly that.“

As Student Advocacy Coalition president, Arango helped UIC students meet with legislators in Springfield and Washington, D.C. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

As Student Advocacy Coalition co-president and then president, Arango organized and galvanized. She used the student lobbyist organization to help UIC students get valuable on-the-ground experience meeting with legislators in Springfield and Washington, D.C. Her efforts and zeal empowered students to advocate for issues like Monetary Award Program grants and research funding.

She spearheaded voter registration events on campus and stimulated open and honest conversations about food insecurity and mental health with fellow students, decision making staff and leadership.

“I’m so proud of my role in getting students here to talk about basic needs,” she said. “If it weren’t for UIC and CUPPA, I wouldn’t be able to do these amazing things outside the classroom.”

Her impact didn’t go unnoticed by faculty and staff.

Sharon Hayes, director of New Program Development at UIC, summed up Arango’s impressive commitment: “She doesn’t just study public policy; she lives it, turning classrooms into communities, advocacy into action and ambition into meaningful change.”

Natural networker

A future graduate student with a 4.0 GPA, Arango secured internships and positions that aligned with her passion for public policy.

She worked for Young Invincibles, a national organization dedicated to mobilizing 18- to 34-year-olds to advocate for college affordability and healthcare accessibility. Arango also became involved with the Cook County Department of Research, Operations, and Innovation, where she developed surveys, conducted research and improved internal processes.

Last year she completed a fellowship with the college’s Institute for Policy and Civic Engagement, which connects individuals, communities and organizations who have a shared interest in participating in civic engagement at UIC, in Chicago and across the country.

The Honors College student in the summer of 2023 interned for Rep. Dave Vella, D-Rockford. But don’t expect to see her in public office.

“I loved my time with Representative Vella, especially because I grew up in the 68th District,” said Arango. “There was a time when a career in politics interested me, but now I’m committed to the behind-the-scenes work that helps improve communities.”

With a focus on public service, it’s no surprise her leadership style is rooted in selflessness and collaboration.

“It’s important for others to see you — no matter what role you’re in — be accountable,” said Arango. “When that happens, the whole group is uplifted.”