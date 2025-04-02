Mark your calendar: April 14 Chair Chat with Coach K

Mike Krzyzewski knows a lot about success. As coach of Duke University’s men’s basketball team for four decades, “Coach K” built a winning record that made him one of the most accomplished basketball coaches of all time. In this Chair Chat conversation with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda, he’ll share what he’s learned about success and leadership.

When:



Monday, April 14

4 p.m.

Where:

Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Road

Current ticket holders:

If you already have your ticket, it will automatically transfer to the new date. You can access your ticket through the Ticketmaster website using your email and password associated with this ticket. For additional event information, visit the event page.

If you desire a refund, please contact arenatix@uic.edu.

If you have any questions, please email chairchats@uic.edu.

Registration:

Chair Chats is open to the UIC community and broader public, but registration is required. Registration and question submission will close Thursday, April 10, at midnight (or sooner if the event reaches capacity). Walk-ups will not be admitted.

About:

The Chair Chats series brings well-known leaders and influential visionaries to the UIC community to explore powerful ideas for an equitable, vibrant future. Through engaging conversations on crucial issues, the series fosters connection and access to educational, research and clinical excellence, in line with UIC’s mission and role in shaping the future in Chicago and beyond.

Cost:

UIC community, free

Staff, faculty and students receive one free ticket. Tickets must be reserved through the registration link on Ticketmaster, and only one ticket is available for each UIC email address. IMPORTANT: Your Ticketmaster account must be associated with your UIC email address in order to obtain a free ticket . See details below.

Step 1: Log in to your Ticketmaster account with your UIC email, or sign up for a Ticketmaster account using your UIC email address.

Step 2: Select one free ticket and proceed to checkout.

Step 3: Review your cart for your free ticket and click the green button to confirm your ticket.

Step 4: Check your email for your free digital ticket. You must be logged in to your Ticketmaster account associated with your UIC email to access this ticket on the day of the event.

All other guests, $20

A $20 contribution per ticket for non-UIC guests. This contribution is not tax-deductible and benefits UIC Aspire, which covers 100% of tuition and mandatory fees for incoming first-year and transfer students from Illinois families with a household income of $75,000 or less.



Private reception with Coach K and Chair Chat ticket, $250

A private reception with Coach K will follow the event from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the UIC Forum meeting rooms. This event will include food, beverages and an opportunity to meet Coach K. The cost is $250 to attend the private reception. This includes a $175 tax-deductible donation to UIC Aspire. Quantities are limited.

Check-in:

Doors open at 3 p.m. for the main event.

You can access your ticket from your Ticketmaster account, and you must show it to enter the event.

The barcode will be scanned at the event for you to enter the UIC Dorin Forum. For any ticket-related issues at the event, please ask for assistance and have your UIC ID or driver’s license available.

Parking:

Complimentary parking with a current UIC parking tag will be available in Lot 5, 1135 S. Morgan St. For those who need complimentary parking passes, these will be available at the event check-in table.

Bag policy:

Large bags and/or backpacks are not allowed at this event. Purses and bags 14 inches by 6 inches or smaller are permitted. All guests must enter through an Evolv Security Scanner. Some items, including purses or bags, may be subject to search.

Tickets must be presented at check-in for access to this event.

For additional event information, please visit Chair Chat with Coach K.

For more information, please contact:

Chancellor account

chairchats@uic.edu